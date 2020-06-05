Body found believed to be missing man from Bury

John Woodman aged 56 was last seen on May 22 .

His car was found by the Wayoh reservoir, outside the Black Bull inn in Edgworth.

Police became increasingly concerned for his welfare upon the discovery that he didn’t have his wallet or mobile phone in his possession.

Search teams and divers have been active at the reservoir for some time amid the search.

A body has been found however formal identification has not yet taken place.

No suspicious circumstances are believed to be involved with his death.

Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for a comment.