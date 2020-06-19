Billion pound Covid-19 catchup plan to help state school students to be launched

Children in England are more than likely to benefit from a 1 billion pound COVID-19 catch-up plan to in order to tackle the loss of time in classrooms.

Most students haven’t been in the classroom since March and won’t likely return till September at the earliest. Whether a full timetable will be permitted is still to be decided.

As plans continue for a full return to education from September, the government has announced £650 million will be shared across state primary and secondary schools over the 2020/21 academic year.

Whilst head teachers will decide how the money is spent, the government expects this to be spent on small group tuition for whoever needs it.

All young people, no matter what background have lost vital time in the classroom yet the Government is keen to tackle the problem head on.

Separately, a National Tutoring Programme, worth £350 million, will increase access to high-quality tuition for the most disadvantaged young people over the 2020/21 academic year.

This scheme will help prevent the gap between the most and least affluent growing due to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“I want to once again thank teachers, childcare workers and support staff for the brilliant work they have been doing throughout the pandemic. This includes providing remote education for those not in school, as well as face-to-face education for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers.

This £1 billion catch-up package will help head teachers to provide extra support to children who have fallen behind while out of school. I am determined to do everything I can to get all children back in school from September, and we will bring forward plans on how this will happen as soon as possible”.

Education Secratary Gavin Williamson echoed the PM’s words.

“We cannot afford for any of our children to lose out as a result of Covid-19. The scale of our response must match the scale of the challenge. This package will make sure that every young person, no matter their age or where they live, gets the education, opportunities and outcomes they deserve, by spending it on measures proven to be effective, particularly for those who are most disadvantaged”.