Beware bogus Covid-19 home testers

Residents are being urged not to open their doors to bogus healthcare workers offering home testing for the coronavirus.

Suspicious callers are said to have been knocking on doors of elderly and vulnerable residents in various parts of the UK, saying that they are health officials doing door-to-door testing.

Angela Lomax, head of trading standards and licensing at Bury Council, said: “Even at this unprecedented time when we should all be pulling together, there are unscrupulous people who are trying to take advantage of the most vulnerable in society.

“Our message is – don’t fall for these bogus claims and close the door.”

To report cases of rogue traders or uninvited doorstep callers, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.