Bereavement Services Office at Bury Cemetery re-opens

The Bereavement Service Office at Bury Cemetery has now re-opened its doors to funeral directors and the public following 13 months of closure due to the coronavirus crisis.

The office, which is part of the Bury Cemetery Lodge House on St Peter’s Road, has been modified with new counter top screens, signage, hand sanitisers and a new door locking system.

Please be aware that only one person will be allowed in the office at any one time in order to maintain social distancing and keep everyone Covid-safe.

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Closing the office during the pandemic was necessary to reduce the risk of Covid spreading. It is great to see this facility re-open and start to welcome people back. We are really proud of the service and the staff, who have worked tirelessly with funeral directors throughout, accommodating different ways of working and ensuring that this important role is maintained for everyone.”

Bury Cemetery Chapel is planned to open on 21 June so that services can resume.