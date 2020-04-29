“Bagged ‘grey bin’ waste only” say Bury Council as they plan to open recycling centre in Radcliffe

Bury Residents are being urged to follow the rules and only to make essential visits to the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Radcliffe when it partially re-opens on Saturday (2 May).

Only bagged household waste will be taken at the Cemetery Road site, which is one of a number of centres in Greater Manchester to open with restrictions and new measures in place to protect residents and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment at Bury Council, said: “It’s absolutely vital that the people of Bury continue to work with us here.

“This is not a return to normal. Public safety, safety of the staff and the need for social distancing is paramount – only consider visiting the tip if it is genuinely essential, in other words if you have extra waste that is causing a health risk.

“Also – regular household (grey bin) waste, bagged up, is the ONLY waste that the centres will be taking. Do not bring along garden waste, furniture or electrical items – these will not be taken. You will have wasted your journey.”

Radcliffe HWRC will be open from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday and from 8am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Pedestrian access will not be permitted. The recycling centre in Every Street, Bury will remain closed until further notice.

Important information to note before travelling

You should only travel to a HWRC if it is absolutely essential to do so

The number of cars on site will be limited

Only bagged general household waste will be accepted

Only one person per vehicle will be allowed out to dispose of their bagged waste

Staff at the HWRC will not be able to assist with unloading

You will be required to show proof of your address, such as a Council Tax, gas or electricity bill.

The day you can take your bagged waste to a HWRC will depend on your vehicle registration plate (see below).

In order to control the number of vehicles accessing the HWRC a traffic control system will be in place based on odd and even vehicle registration plates, i.e. plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 (odd) and 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8 (even). This means all vehicle owners will only be able to access the HWRCs on certain days of the week.

You can check the days and dates allocated to even and odd vehicle registration plates and opening times for all centres across Greater Manchester at the Recycle for Greater Manchester website: https://recycleforgreatermanchester.com/coronavirus-covid-19-update-and-advice/

Cllr Quinn added: “Make sure that you go to the tip on the correct day, depending on your car registration plate, take your proof of address, and remember that no trade waste, large vans or trailers will be allowed. Have patience if waiting in a queue, and respect the residents who live in the area.

“In Bury, we have continued to keep all four household bin collections going, thanks to the huge efforts of our staff and crews. Please continue to use all your recycling bins, and store any excess items at home until the lockdown is over.

“Our residents have been superb over these last few weeks, however, I have to add this: any intimidating behaviour, threats towards staff or local residents will result in the HWRCs being shut.”

Help protect our bin crews

During the coronavirus outbreak we ask you to help protect our bin crews by following Public Health England’s stay at home guidance for households with possible coronavirus infection:

Personal waste (such as used tissues) and disposable cleaning wipes should be stored securely within disposable rubbish bags.

These bags should be placed into another bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste.

Put these bags aside for at least 72 hours before putting them in your usual external household waste bin.

Rochdale Council are also bringing in similar measures too as they open two sites in the borough, Chichester Street in Rochdale and Spring Vale in Middleton from Saturday.

The rules that Bury Council have announced apply in Rochdale too and throughout Greater Manchester

Councillor Neil Emmott, cabinet member for environment at Rochdale council, said: “The decision to open the recycling centres will be welcomed by many, but I urge households to not visit unless essential, and where waste is causing a problem to health. Please consider your waste management and to think before discarding waste and avoid any non-essential clear outs to reduce the need to visit.

“Also, a reminder not to be tempted to book any unlicensed waste disposal companies for larger items, who may say that they will dispose of waste legally – this is sometimes not the case and residents are liable for prosecution if evidence is found. There are many legitimate disposal companies who can help to dispose of items, alongside the council who can offer a bulky waste collection should you have larger items.”

Chichester Street in Rochdale will open 8 am to 6 pm Saturday and Sunday only. This is to allow safe and straightforward access for council waste vehicles, to ensure service levels are maintained.

Spring Vale at Middleton will open every day 8 am to 6 pm. Residents are asked to check Recycle for Greater Manchester for up to date opening times.

Bury & Rochdale Residents can request a council household bulky waste collection via www.bury.gov.ukor www.rochdale.gov.uk