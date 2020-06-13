Back in business – but please keep your distance!

Bury Council is working with businesses across the borough to support the safe reopening of non-essential retail on Monday (15 June).

Shoppers are being asked to follow the guidelines on social distancing and co-operate with retailers to ensure everyone’s safety as lockdown is eased.

A number of measures have been put in place on Bury Market, and by the owners of the Mill Gate centre (http://millgatebury.co.uk/) and The Rock (https://therockbury.com/the-rock-whatson/re-opening-of-non-essential-retail/)

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury Council, said: “We’ve been working with and supporting companies and business leaders across Bury throughout the pandemic, and we support the return of non-essential retail on Monday. But we are also very much aware that the virus is still with us, so we all have to follow the guidelines to make sure we can shop safely.

“Shops across our borough have put in place measures to ensure people keep two metres apart, as well as introducing screens and enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes.

“Remember that the shops will be open all day, every day, so there is no need to rush there at 9am on Monday. Try to do your shopping at different times and days to reduce the risk of crowding.”

Residents are being asked to walk or cycle for their journey, if possible, and to avoid using public transport. Anyone who does use public transport is required to wear a face covering: advice on how to make one is here https://tinyurl.com/yac6o2es

Bury Market: The vast majority of stalls at Bury Market will reopen on Monday. To help customers and traders, measures put in place will include limiting the number of entrances and exits, putting down two-metre markings, introducing a one-way system on some of the parades, and installing hand sanitisers.

Some restrictions will be in place for the immediate future, including a limit of 65 shoppers at one time on the indoor market, and the public toilets will be open.

Bury Council has increased the level of grant payments to market traders with leases. The grants will be on a sliding scale with a maximum award of £10k. These grants will help ensure traders can return to the market having been forced to close during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cllr O’Brien added: “We know that the infection rate in the North West remains very close to 1 and none of us wants to see a second spike in infections, so I would urge people to do everything they can to keep themselves and others safe when they return to the shops.

“This is particularly important if you are over 70, and at greater risk than younger people. Remember, our Community Hub volunteers can help you get your shopping if you are vulnerable: call 0161 253 5353.”

The council is also working with pubs, restaurants, cafes and other outlets still locked down on measures for them to reopen safely from 4 July, if the Government confirms this date.

Businesses, councillors and officers are developing detailed business recovery plans through new town centre boards in each of the borough’s six townships.

For local updates, see www.bury.gov.uk/coronavirus