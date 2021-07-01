At your library – the Wild World Heroes Summer Reading Challenge is here!

Get ready to go wild for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge ‘Wild World Heroes’!

The Reading Agency has teamed up with libraries and the WWF to encourage children to engage in fun reading focused on environmental issues and nature such as plastic pollution, deforestation, wildlife decline and nature loss.

‘Wild World Heroes’ is for children of all ages and will launch on Saturday 17 July. Once children have registered to the challenge at any of Bury’s four libraries, they will receive a free Summer Reading ‘Wild World Heroes’ member pack, and invited to collect stickers for each book they read.

Everyone who finishes the challenge will receive a certificate and medal for their achievements!