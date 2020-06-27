Armed Forces Day marked with intent to review Covenant in Bury

Work will take place to review Bury’s Armed Forces Covenant to support serving and former members of the military in Bury.

The announcement was made today (Saturday 27 June) as the Armed Forces Day flag was raised opposite Bury Town Hall.

Councillor David Jones, cabinet member for communities and emergency planning, said: “We’re a proud military town and all of us are grateful for the bravery and sacrifices that our forces have shown over countless generations.

“Our military history is also an important part of Bury’s culture, and in our year as the first Greater Manchester Town of Culture we want to celebrate our heritage and shine a light on our local communities.

“The review of our Armed Forces Covenant is also important at this particular time, when we have been in lockdown. As we look to build back better from the coronavirus pandemic, the review enables a focus on our thanks and support to, and recognition of, the role of Armed Forces personnel in our local communities.”

An armed forces covenant aims to:

* Encourage people to support armed forces personnel in the community and be aware of the issues that affect them

* Recognise and remember the sacrifices made by our armed forces

* Organise activities which help to integrate current and former service men and women into local life

* Encourage personnel to help the wider community through participation in events and joint projects

The review, to be led by Bury’s Town of Culture Board, will take place over the coming months with involvement from armed forces personnel, families, cadet groups and veterans so that it best reflects their wishes.

It will bring the council’s work, together with that of the CCG, alongside best practice from other localities and colleagues across Greater Manchester.