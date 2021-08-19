Approximately 1000 cannabis plants uncovered in a property in Bury town centre.

Just before 7.10pm on Monday (16 August 2021) police received a call from colleagues at GMFRS requesting assistance at a flooded property on Silver Street, Bury.

Officers attended and initial searches of the building uncovered five rooms and a loft being used for the production of around 1000 cannabis plants.

Once the property had been deemed safe to enter, the plants were subsequently removed and the total quantity was estimated to amount to a value of £1 million.

The plants have since been destroyed.

It is also believed that people had been living within the property following the discovery of two beds.

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Chief Inspector Jamie Collins of GMP’s Bury district, said: “Thankfully over the past couple of days, alongside partners, we’ve been able to uncover and dismantle a fairly substantial cannabis farm within Bury town centre.

“The removal of this quantity of cannabis from the supply chain is another positive step forward in helping to disrupt the activity of organised criminals who seek to profit from the sale of drugs.

“Whilst no arrests have been made at this stage, we are working to identify those responsible and I would urge anyone with information that could assist our investigation to get in touch with police as soon as possible. Any information, no matter how small, could prove vital to our enquiries and will be treated with the utmost seriousness.”

“Additionally, we often rely on intelligence provided by the public to help us identify similar activity taking place across the area. If you have information or suspect suspicious behaviour in your area please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or on 101 quoting log 2768 of 16/08/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

(Lead Image Credit: Greater Manchester Police)