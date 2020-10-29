Anti-Bullying Week 11-15 November: Do you know how to keep your children safe online?

As we approach Anti-Bullying Week, the NSPCC have teamed up with O2 to help you keep the kids safe online.

The internet is an amazing place. Kids can play, learn, create and connect – the possibilities are endless. But there are also risks. We want to help you, as parents, make it easy for your kids to confidently explore this world safely, and navigate away from any dangers.

O2 and the NSPCC provide free, practical info from their Gurus in store or over the phone, interactive parent workshops, as well as Net Aware, your guide to the latest social networks, apps and games your kids use. They are providing support to help parents and their kids have regular conversations to help them stay safe online.

Using four simple steps, you can keep your children safe online.

TALK

Talking to your children, openly and regularly, is the best way to help them stay safe online. For children, online life is real life. In the same way that you’d ask about their day, reach out to your child to find out what they’re doing online regularly – not just when you’re worried.

EXPLORE

Exploring what your child enjoys doing online together will make them more likely to speak to you if they have any worries. By getting involved in the apps and games they like to use, you’ll be in a better place to discuss their online behaviour with them.

AGREE

Once you’ve talked about what your child does online, and explored the apps, sites and games together, you’ll be better placed to agree rules and boundaries for what they do.

MANAGE

Managing your family’s settings and controls through technology can also help keep your child safe online.

To Find out more and to see what else the NSPCC and O2 are upto this Anti-Bullying week click HERE.