Another two walk-in Covid vax clinics this weekend in Bury

Residents can get their first coronavirus vaccination without appointment at another two walk-in clinics this weekend.

These will be held as follows:

Saturday 12 June (noon to 7pm) at the Khizra Mosque and Islamic Centre, Parker Street, Bury, BL9 0RJ.

Sunday 13 June (1.30pm to 5.30pm) at Prestwich Walk-in Centre, Fairfax Road, Prestwich M25 1BT.

These clinics will offer the Pfizer jab to eligible people who have not yet had their first dose, and will be offered on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

Anyone over 18 who is unsure whether they are eligible can turn up and be advised by the staff there.

The clinics follows the success of three walk-up centres last weekend, when around 1,300 people turned up to be vaccinated at the Elizabethan Suite, Prestwich Walk-in Centre and the Noor Ul Islam Mosque in Bury.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’re making tremendous progress on vaccinations. Around 117,000 Bury people have had their first jab, and 85,000 have now had two jabs, which is more than half of the adult population.

“However, the latest infection rate for Bury is 206 per 100,000 people, or 394 new cases in the last seven days, which is double what it was one week ago.

“Bury, along with the whole of Greater Manchester, is now being offered strengthened support to help stop the spread of the Delta variant.

“We all want to return to a more normal way of life, but we must all act quickly to stop the spread of the new Delta variant in our borough.”

How you can play your part:

Get vaccinated when invited

Keep testing twice a week with rapid LFT tests even if you don’t have symptoms (and even if you have had one or two doses of the vaccine) and get a PCR test if you have symptoms

Self-isolate if positive and if eligible access the available financial support to help you do this (see https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15331

Work from home if you can

Be cautious when meeting others who are not in your household

Minimise travel

Bury’s Community Hubs are still here for anyone who needs support because they have no one to turn to for support, including those who are self-isolating. To access essential help: call 0161 253 5353, 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday or text 07860 022876 (messages responded to by the next working day). More info at https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15300