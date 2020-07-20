Albany Hotel in Heywood will re-open tomorrow after customer tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Albany Hotel in Heywood will reopen tomorrow after being closed since Sunday after a customer tested positive for COVID-19.

The hotel has been deep cleaned of the weekend and the closure was a precautionary measure.

The customer attended on Saturday 11th July and notified the Albany Hotel of their positive test over the weekend.

The Albany hotel confirmed the re-opening on their Facebook page saying: “Thank you to all our customers for your support during a difficult 24hours. We can now confirm that all our staff have tested negative for COVID 19 & the Hotel has been thoroughly cleaned. We have taken advice from Rochdale Licensing Dept. and they are happy for us to re-open Tuesday morning.

We have followed all precautions & hope that all the other establishments in Heywood will follow the guidelines so we can stop this deadly disease. Please if you have any symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with COVID 19 then please stay away. We are a small business trying to get back on our feet after a difficult 4 months. If we all continue to follow the guidelines we can beat this! Stay safe & please call & see us soon Team Albany”

A spokesperson for the Albany Hotel told us: “This is purely a precautionary measure as one of our customers has tested positive for COVID 19. All our staff have been tested and are awaiting results and the hotel has again been thoroughly deep cleaned. We are awaiting advice from the NHS track and trace and hope to be open again in the next 48 hours.”

The hotel issued advice to customers yesterday to say if they are worried or do present symptoms of COVID-19, then they are too book a test at a local test centre.

For details of test centres in Rochdale, click here

For details of test centres in Bury, click here

If you want to find your local test centre then head to the GOV.uk website by clicking here