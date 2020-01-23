Adult care praised as innovative technology assists residents

Rochdale Borough Council’s creative use of technology and state-of-the-art gadgets to support and care for elderly and vulnerable residents has been praised.

The family of 85-year-old Rochdale resident Gillian Smith hailed the council’s pioneering approach that is ensuring she lives independently in her own home.

Gillian, who is living with dementia, has been provided with grab rails, bed sensors, a property exit sensor and a falls detectors to help maintain her independence.

If it detects a fall, the specially designed falls detector triggers an immediate phone call from partner organisation Eldercare. If Gillian needs help, or there is no answer, a warden calls round to check everything is okay.

Other gadgets include a bed sensor, which alerts a warden if Gillian gets up and falls during the night, and a door sensor, which triggers an alert to family members if Gillian has gone outside, so they can check she is okay.

The council’s assistive technology is playing a vital role in ensuring people can remain independent in their own homes, reducing unnecessary hospital admissions and providing peace of mind to families that their loved ones are okay.

There are other assistive technology services available including smoke alarms, ambient temperature sensors and flood detectors.

Gillian’s daughter, Joanne Pearson, said: “We are delighted with the superb services my mum has been provided with. It keeps her safe, independent and protects her, which is brilliant because she loves it at home, so we have a lot to thank the council for. When there has been a concern or issue, Eldercare have been straight on the phone, which is fantastic for reassuring us that everything is okay with mum. I would recommend this technology to anyone, especially if it can ensure a loved one continues to live independently, which is what my mum wants to do.”

Councillor Iftikhar Ahmed, cabinet member for adult care, said: “This is a great story, which underlines how adult’s care innovative services are benefitting elderly and vulnerable people. We are proud of the assistive technology we are providing our residents. It is making people safer in their own homes, preventing unnecessary hospital admissions and retaining people’s independence. We are developing new technology all the time, which will continue to reduce health inequalities across the borough, deliver dedicated support and ensure that people age well.”

Further information, help and advice on the council’s assistive technology services can be accessed by tel: 0300 303 8886 and at rochdale.gov.uk/staywell