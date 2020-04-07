Action Together and Oldham food bank leading the community response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began we have seen communities pull together across the World, but leading the community response in Oldham, Rochdale and Tameside is Action Together.

In Oldham, they have set up three additional hubs to operate alongside the town centre’s food bank. Both the central bank situated in the three crowns pub and the additional hubs have seen an influx in visitors since the pandemic started with people who have lost their jobs due to the crisis using its resources.

The team of volunteers have done an excellent job adapting to the current situation, and companies have been extremely generous with their donations. The volunteers have used these products to make up ready-to-go crisis packs, organised into single, couple, family and large family packs. Amongst the produce donated includes Chicken and fresh food from Nando’s, bread and ginger bread men from the pound bakery and Easter eggs and treats from Thornton’s! A lot of the local schools and businesses have also donated including Days of Royton and supermarkets including Lidl and Tesco have been generous too.

The volunteers were also well looked after when Pizza Hut pledged to provide pizzas for volunteers at all the hubs on Tuesdays and Fridays, they were gratefully received! They have a smooth system in place for dealing with the influx in clients but are still looking for more volunteers and donations.

A full list of the companies that have donated can be found on the Facebook page, this is updated every Friday.