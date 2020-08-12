A young girl has died following a collision in Bury.

Police were called at around 4.30pm on Monday 10 August 2020 to reports of a collision involving a blue Suzuki Alto and a pedestrian on New Road, close to the junction of Hollinhurst Road.

The pedestrian – 11-year-old Ruby Cropper – is believed to have been crossing the road with a friend when the incident occurred.

Ruby suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she sadly passed away today (Wednesday 12 August) despite the best efforts of medical staff.

Ruby’s mum and two dads have paid tribute to her, saying: “As Ruby was such a kind and caring person and always helped others she has continued to do this in organ donation. Ruby’s legacy will live on and we have taken great comfort in this. Our family would urge anyone in these tragic circumstances to follow in Ruby’s footsteps and be an organ donor.

“We are all absolutely devastated and a part of us has died today too. Our lives will never be the same again.”

The family have politely asked that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

The driver of the Suzuki Alto failed to remain at the scene.

A 35-year-old man made contact with police a short time later and was arrested. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing to the public to come forward with any information or footage of the incident to aid their enquiries.

Police Constable Phil Drummond, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a desperately sad incident and our thoughts are with Ruby’s friends and family at this terrible and heart-breaking time. Our specialist officers are providing them with support.

“It is important that we ensure that we establish the full circumstances of this incident, and therefore I am appealing to the public to provide us with any information they can to help us with our investigation.

“Did you witness the collision? Do you have any dash cam or CCTV footage? We also would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a blue Suzuki Alto travelling around the Whitefield and Radcliffe areas between 4.15-4.30pm. Whatever information you have, please get in touch”.

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2294 of 10/08/2020. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.