A man in Bury arrested for possession of amphetamines with intent to supply as part of GMP’s local targeted response to serious violent crime

On Friday 19 March 2021, a 48-year-old man was arrested for possession of amphetamines with intent to supply, after officers saw him acting suspiciously in Bury.

He has been released pending further investigation.

During a subsequent search of the man’s home address, suspected amphetamines and cash were seized.

Enquiries are ongoing.

The arrest was part of Bury’s Operation Pevek, the local, targeted response to serious violent crime. Op Pevek falls under Op Sycamore – GMP’s response to tackling serious violent crime, with a particular emphasis on knife crime.

Inspector Gareth Edwards, of GMP’s Bury district, said: “Drugs blight and negatively impact our communities. This arrest means we have taken even more illegal substances off the streets and made it a safer place for local residents.

“Our officer’s efforts and commitment to tackling the issue of drugs continues, and I would encourage members of the public with any information about drugs or suspicious activity in their area to let us know at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

(Lead Image Credit: Greater Manchester Police)