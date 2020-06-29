A man has died following a road traffic collision on Wilmslow Road in Manchester.

Around 4.35pm on Saturday 20 June 2020 a pedestrian and a cyclist were involved in a collision, close to Didsbury Library.

It is believed that the pedestrian was crossing the road when the incident occurred.

The pedestrian – a 56-year-old man – suffered serious head injuries and sadly passed away in hospital a week later, despite the best efforts of medical staff.

It is believed the cyclist remained at the scene when emergency services arrived, but police were not initially informed of the incident and so officers are now appealing to the cyclist to make contact with them to help with their enquiries.

Police Sergeant Andrew Page, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the man at this desperately sad time.

“We recognise that the cyclist will be unaware of the sad developments since the collision occurred but we appeal to him directly to get in touch with us and help establish the circumstances so we can fully understand how this incident happened.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who could have dash cam footage of the incident should also contact police as this would significantly aid our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 3759 of 27/06/2020. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

