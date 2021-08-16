Man, 68, has died following a collision on the M66 last month

A 68-year-old man has died following a collision on the M66 last month.

Officers were called around 6.20 pm on Wednesday 7 July 2021 to the M66 close to the junction of the M60 in Bury to reports of a collision.

Emergency services attended and enquiries established a Scania G30 was travelling northbound and had joined the M66 from the M60 before subsequently becoming involved in a collision with a Renault Master.

The driver of the Renault Master – the 68-year-old man – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital but has since sadly succumbed to his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Marie Eldred of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Very sadly a man has lost his life as a result of this collision and our main priority is ensuring his family and loved ones are supported at what is an incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation into this collision remains ongoing and we’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-cam footage that could assist us to get in touch. This incident occurred during busy commuting hours so we are confident there are people holding information that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2399 of 07/07/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed via 101 or our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.