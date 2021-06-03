A man has been charged following the serious assault of a son and mother in Rochdale

Police were called shortly after 12noon on Saturday 22nd May 2021 to reports of a stabbing on Mellor Street, Rochdale.

Emergency services attended and enquiries established that three men arrived in a blue Renault Captur, before forcing entry to a property and attacking a man with a machete. A woman was also injured.

The 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his hands, arms and back and a 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a minor injury to her hand.

Owais Ali, 20, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3rd June.

Three others have also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Two women – aged 29 and 34 and a male – aged 26. They have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information. Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8576, quoting incident number 1330 of 22/05/21.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.