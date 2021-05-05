A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Oldham

At around 8.50pm this evening (Tuesday 4 May 2021), police were called to reports of a concern for welfare of a woman on Hillside Avenue in Shaw, Oldham.

Emergency services attended and found a woman outside of a property with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital, where despite the best work of medical staff, she was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, of GMP’s Major Investigation Team, said: “A woman has sadly lost her life tonight and our thoughts remains with her family at this incredibly difficult time.

“This is understandably a distressing incident for local residents, and I would like to reassure the community that although we currently have a man in custody, our investigation is very much still on going and officers at the scene are following all available lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding this woman’s tragic death.

“If anyone has any information at all that can help us with our investigation, please get in touch as soon as possible. Even the smallest piece of information could be vital in helping us to complete our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9908 quoting incident number 2963 of 04/05/21.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Greater Manchester Victims’ Services provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.