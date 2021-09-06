A man from Ramsbottom has been charged with a firearm offence.

Richard Bebbington, of Park Road, Ramsbottom has been charged with two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The 36-year-old has been remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today (6 September)

Police were called on Saturday afternoon (4 September) to a report of a disturbance at a property on Park Road, Ramsbottom.

Many local residents reported seeing a number of armed officers at the scene.

Two imitation firearms were recovered from the address and made safe by officers.

