A film of lockdown thoughts during HI VIS Fortnight

HI VIS Fortnight, which runs until 20 June, celebrates the various forms of reading for people with a sight impairment.

These include e-audiobooks provided by Bury Libraries via their BorrowBox service: see https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=14147.

This year’s celebration also focuses on the time during the pandemic, including the difficulties and experiences faced by people with a visual impairment.

To highlight some of these, watch this short film of Lockdown Thoughts https://youtu.be/fPqWMyVZIM0. made by visually impaired people and produced by Engage2Stage for the library service via funding from The Reading Agency’s Reading Friends Reading Well project.

Reading Friends is a project which aims to combat loneliness and social isolation through the power of reading.