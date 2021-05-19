A 37-year-old man has died following a collision in Bury yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bury & Rochdale Old Road at around 5:30pm.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and enquires are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Around 5:30pm yesterday (Tuesday 18 May 2021), police were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Bury and Rochdale Old Road in Bury.

Emergency services attended and the man – aged 37 – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware.

The car driver stayed at the scene to assist and no arrests have been made.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with video footage to get in touch.”

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they sent “multiple resources” to the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Atton of GMP’s Bury Division added: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and we are working hard to establish the circumstances that led to this.

“This happened on a vital road connecting Bury and Rochdale, at one of the busiest times of day. We’d urge anyone who passed through this area with a dash-cam to get in touch with us. They could hold vital information that will help us to progress our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2323 of 18/05/2021.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Greater Manchester Victims’ Services provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.