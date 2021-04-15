92k Bury people now had first Covid jab

A total of 92,161 people registered with a Bury GP have now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

And 29,672 residents in the top priority groups have already received their second jab, 11 weeks after they had their first vaccination.

Around 51% of the eligible population (182,100) have been given at least one of the two jabs necessary to protect against the potentially fatal illness.

Vaccinations have now moved beyond the original target of people in Tiers 1-9 (the over-50s and clinically vulnerable).

If you are aged 45 and over you can visit the National Booking Service (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/) or call 119 to book your first dose appointment, which will be at a regional vaccination centre such as the Etihad. If you would prefer to receive your vaccine locally, your GP practice will be in touch as soon as first dose supplies become more available locally: this will likely be from May onwards.

Remember:

Vaccinations are given to people in the priority order set by the Government

The second dose of the vaccine is given 11 weeks after the first dose, and residents will be contacted by letter, phone or text message to book an appointment when the time is right. If you haven’t been contacted by week 10 after your first dose, please contact your GP practice.

You must still follow the Covid-safe rules even if you have been vaccinated – it takes several weeks for the vaccine to work, and you may still be able to catch the virus and pass it on.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk