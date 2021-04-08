91,000 Bury people now had first Covid jab

A total of 91,439 people registered with a Bury GP have now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

And 18,290 residents in the top priority groups have already received their second jab, 11 weeks after they had their first vaccination.

More than 50% of the eligible population (182,100) have been given at least one of the two jabs necessary to protect against the potentially fatal illness.

Bury’s jabs are being carried out by clinical staff at four vaccination centres run by the Primary Care Networks: the Elizabethan Suite in Bury, Bealey’s in Radcliffe, Ramsbottom Civic Hall, and Prestwich Walk-in Centre.

The figures also include Bury residents who are vaccinated at hospital and mass vaccination centres outside Bury such as the Etihad.

The Government’s targets to offer the vaccine are:

By 15 Feb: everyone aged 70+ and clinically extremely vulnerable people over 16 = 39,400 people in Bury. Completed.

By 15 April: everyone aged 50+ and clinically vulnerable people over 16 = a further 72,700 people.

By end July: everyone 18+ and clinically vulnerable people aged 16 and 17 = the remaining 70,000 people.

Frontline health and social care staff are also being vaccinated as priority groups.

Remember:

Vaccinations are given to people in the priority order set by the Government

Vaccination is by invitation only and you will be contacted when it is your turn – please do not contact your GP practice before then.

In line with national direction, first dose clinics have been paused with the focus temporarily moved to administering second doses.

The second dose of the vaccine is given 11 weeks after the first dose, and residents will be contacted by letter, phone or text message to book an appointment when the time is right. If you haven’t been contacted by week 10 after your first dose, please contact your GP practice.

You must still follow the Covid-safe rules even if you have been vaccinated – it takes several weeks for the vaccine to work, and you may still be able to catch the virus and pass it on.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk