7,500 ‘invisible’ people have died in care homes with coronavirus

Data collected from Care England shows the coronavirus death toll in care homes is much higher than previously suggested.

Care England, the country’s largest representative body for care homes, suggested that deaths have increased to 7,500 rather than 1,400 as previously stated.

Chief executive Prof Martin Green told the Daily Telegraph “If we look at some of the death rates since 1 April and compare them with previous years’ rates, we estimate a figure of about 7,500 people may have died as a result of Covid-19.”

But he added that “without testing, it was very difficult to give an absolute figure” on care home deaths.

The National Care Association states that care homes are being “airbrushed out of statistics”.

If these statistics are taken into account, this invisible crisis brings the UK coronavirus death toll to over 22,000 and places us third in the world for overall fatalities behind the USA and Italy.

A report from the London School of Economics shows around half of all COVID-19 deaths appear to be taking place in care homes in countries including Italy, Spain, France and Belgium.

The manager of a care home in Bury told the M.E.N: “We’re not getting support, nobody is helping us, we can’t get our staff tested.

“The way care homes have been treated is ridiculous – across the board. We’ve been told by someone in authority – I don’t want to say who – that we could lose 20 per cent of our residents.”

Other countries such as Ireland, France and Germany include care home deaths in their daily figures. There are calls upon the government by experts to be more transparent with their daily figures as care home deaths are going “under the radar”.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has promised data on residents who die of coronavirus will be available “very shortly”. However, he did not state how this data will be collected and when it will be released to the public.

The government suggests that the lack of data for care homes is because of the slow process of registering death certificates.

The Department of Health statement added: “As a government, we have a duty to report verified information.

“It is important that we have the best possible reliable data to know how many deaths there are, wherever they occur.

“In an important step forward, ONS are now providing a breakdown of deaths by place of occurrence.

“We are currently working with CQC and other organisations to understand how to best to provide up-to-date information about deaths in care homes and elsewhere.”