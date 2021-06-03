£6,000 of damage caused by vandals to museum in Bury

Around £6,000’s worth of damage has been caused to the front doors of the Fusilier Museum in Bury.

Staff at the museum arrived yesterday (Wednesday) morning to find the damage that is believed to have taken place overnight.

The museum which was opened in 2009 by the Duke of Kent commemorates over three hundred years of the regiment’s history.

It occupies a building that used to be Bury’s School of Arts and Crafts. Beside it is Gallipoli Garden and the Lancashire Fusiliers War Memorial.

Due to COVID-19, the museum has been closed for the last 15 months with no income.

In a post on their Facebook page, they said: “Thank you to the mindless individual/s who tried to break into the museum last night! They weren’t successful but they did make a mess of our entrance doors which will cost about £6k to fix!

Just what we need after being closed for the last 15 months with no income!

We’re aiming still to re-open on the 26th June and if anybody did see anything please get in touch!

A few people have asked already if they can help/ donate already – any amount will help us without having to dip into funds so we are really grateful!”

Last year, the museum set up a support fund to help them stay afloat during the pandemic, so far £2,940 has been donated.

The public can donate to help repair the front doors of the museum by donating to the fund by clicking here.