£4 million on resurfacing the roads this year

Bury council is spending £4 million this financial year on resurfacing works on a number of roads across the borough.

The figure was revealed today (29 June) on the 50th anniversary of the opening of Angouleme Way, one of the town’s key arterial roads which was named after one of Bury’s twin French towns.

It takes the council’s spend on resurfacing, preventative maintenance and pothole repairs over the six-year year period 2017 to 2023 to £20 million.

There are planned improvements at:

Moorway, Ramsbottom

Westgate Avenue, Ramsbottom

Buckingham Drive, Bury West

West Avenue, Whitefield

Bass Lane, Ramsbottom

Albert Street, Ramsbottom

Tor Avenue, Ramsbottom

Bury Old Road, Radcliffe

Walmersley Road, Ramsbottom

Bury Bridge – Ring Road West, Bury

Pilkington Way / New Road, Radcliffe

Bolton Road, Radcliffe

Rochdale Old Road, Bury

Schemes underway or committed to:

Moorgate Junction, Derby Way

Wood Road Lane, Ramsbottom

Radcliffe Road, Bury East

Cornwall Drive, Bury East

Glebelands Road, Prestwich

Park Road, Prestwich

Derby Way, Bury East

Works already completed this financial year: Lever Street, Radcliffe; Alma Street, Radcliffe; Meadowcroft, Radcliffe; Walshaw Road, Bury; Harlech Avenue, Prestwich; Hastings Road, Prestwich; Hillcrest Road, Prestwich; Ravensway, Prestwich; Sandy Meade, Prestwich; Heywood Road, Prestwich; Westminster Avenue, Radcliffe; Woodhill Road, Bury West; Alston Street, Bury West; Mitchell Street, Bury West; Stewart Street, Bury West; Woodbank Drive, Bury West; Monmouth Avenue, Bury East; Mosley Avenue, Bury East; Tennyson Avenue, Bury East; Townside Row, Bury East.

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, climate change and operations, said: “The condition of our roads is one of the main concerns that Bury residents have.

“Bury should receive around £5/6m per year from the Department of Transport to keep our 660km of road network in what’s called a ‘standstill state’. This money also should cover pavements, bridges and other structures; however, since 2010, we’ve received about a third of that amount.

“Despite the many years of chronic underfunding, we have taken advantage of historically low-interest rates and borrowed £20 million to invest in Bury’s roads, and that is where the lion’s share of these road improvements has come from.”

(Lead Image Credit: Bury Council)