17-year-old male detained after ‘frightening’ assault on woman in her 60s

A 17-year old male has been detained and arrested under the mental health act following an assault on a woman in Rochdale.

Police were called to Burnside Road just before 11:40am this morning.

The woman in her 60s was near the canal when she was approached by a hooded male wearing a mask.

He assaulted the woman with a knife and then fled the scene, the male was detained quickly by police not too far from the scene.

She suffered minor injuries and police say enquiries are ongoing.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called just before 11.40am today (Sunday 30 May 2021) to a report that a woman had been slashed with a knife by a man, near to a path connecting Burnside Road, Rochdale to the canal.

Officers attended and enquiries established a woman in her 60s was near the canal when she was approached by a hooded male wearing a mask. The male then assaulted the woman with a knife and fled the scene.

She suffered minor injuries to her arm that did not require hospital treatment.

A 17-year-old male was quickly detained nearby. He was arrested and taken to custody where he was subsequently detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act.

Enquiries are ongoing.”

Inspector Claire Appleton of GMP’s Rochdale district, added: “Thankfully no serious injuries were sustained during the attack; however this was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim and those nearby.

I extend my thanks to members of the public nearby who intervened and were able to detain a male before officers arrived. Their swift actions and bravery potentially stopped any further members of the public being injured.

Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we’re appealing to anyone in the area at the time to come forward and speak with police. This was a busy canal path on a sunny day so we’re confident there are people who may have witnessed the incident or a male in the area at the time. If you have information that could assist our investigation please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 1443 of 30/02/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.