1000th Dinner Milestone for HMR Circle Dinner Drivers

HMR Circle hit a fantastic milestone this week when they delivered their 1000th Dinner Driver Meal!

The lucy recipient pictured was Jean, who is a member of the HMR Circle Volunteer Drivers Service and was part of the initial pilot programme for the HMR Circle Dinner Drivers Service.

Jean was surprised with a visit from Chef Noel, the executive Chef from the Veterans Food Company, Chris, one of the busiest Volunteer Drivers and Mark Wynn, Director at HMR Circle.

To make the occasion special for Jean, Chef Noel presented Jean with a bunch of flowers from everyone at the HMR Circle Dinner Driver Service!

As well as the flowers Jean enjoyed a fabulous lunch of beef curry with saffron rice pilaf, Bombay potatoes and onion bhaji and for pudding swiss roll with had whipped cream!

Cristina from the HMR Digital Support Service has created a little video (below) to mark the event!!

Here is to the next 1000 meals!!