£1 million to bring empty homes back into use

Bury Council has agreed to spend £1 million on bringing empty homes back into use as affordable housing.

The council will shortly identify which properties to target, and enter into negotiations with the owners.

It is expected that the funding may bring 20 properties back into use, on top of the ten brought back under an earlier scheme.

Councillor Clare Cummins, cabinet member for housing services, said: “Empty property is an issue both nationally and locally, and not just because of the visual impact it can have on an area.

“Houses are lying empty while housing waiting lists are rising and demand for affordable housing is high.

“We estimate that there are more than 1,000 properties in Bury that have been left empty for six months, and more than 500 properties that have been vacant for two years or more.”

The money will come from payments made under s.106 planning applications, and are ring-fenced to deliver affordable housing.