£1.1m investment in Ramsbottom’s power network as work began this week

Sections of Ramsbottom’s power network will be upgraded as part of a seven-figure project.

Electricity North West, which operates the region’s power network, commenced work on the £1.1m project this week.

The project, starting in Church Close, will see engineers install 2.1km of underground electricity cables replacing several cables first installed back in the 1960s.

Expected to last three months, the crucial work will create more capacity on the electricity network benefitting thousands of customers in the future.

Liam Lomax, Electricity North West’s project manager for the work in Ramsbottom, said: “The need for electricity is only growing, the Government are setting ambitious net-zero targets and Electricity North West is at the forefront of ensuring those targets become a reality.

“That’s why crucial projects such as the one in Ramsbottom need to be carried out. More and more people are becoming reliant on electricity so that’s why we’re proactively replacing cables which were first installed in the 1960s.

“The new cables will help reinforce the power network which will benefit the residents of Ramsbottom for many years to come.”

To ensure engineers can carry out the work safely, temporary traffic lights will be used on Church Close, Dundee Lane, Bolton Street, Ramsbottom Lane, Stubbins Lane and Stubbins Street.

Residents will be warned of any works taking place and engineers will start work on January 4th.

“When major work like this is carried out, roads need to be dug up to lay new cables and we understand it can be frustrating for commuters or residents,” added Lomax.

“We will do our best to keep disruption to a minimum and I want to thank the residents of Ramsbottom in advance for their understanding and co-operation.”

Work is expected to be completed in March.

Electricity North West will closely monitor the flow of traffic but please allow extra time for your journey and try to avoid the area where possible.

For more information about Electricity North West please visit www.enwl.co.uk.