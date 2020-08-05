​Winning the war against Covid-19 in Bury’s care homes

No cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bury’s care homes for the last 28 days, according to the latest figures.

The news has been welcomed by council leaders, who nevertheless urge everyone to follow the guidelines to stop the virus spreading and not visit elderly relatives in care.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Our most vulnerable citizens live in residential and nursing homes, and are most at risk of suffering serious illness or even dying from coronavirus.

“We must do everything we can to protect them and not take any risks at all which might expose them to this deadly virus. “The new guidance for Greater Manchester means that we cannot visit friends or family in care homes, except in exceptional circumstances. I know how hard this is, especially after such a long period of lockdown, but it’s essential that we follow the rules and keep our loved ones safe.”

Since the outbreak of the virus, some 240 people in Bury have died of the virus, 69 of them in care homes.

Bury is the only district in Greater Manchester to record no Covid-19 cases in the last 28 days. The figures also show that around 58% of care homes in Bury had recorded cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, the fourth lowest rate in Greater Manchester and below the regional average.

There are 41 residential and nursing homes in Bury supporting around 1,600 older people, those with learning disabilities and mental health needs, and those with acquired brain injury.

Cllr Simpson added: “The council, and care homes across Bury, have worked in close partnership to ensure supplies of PPE were received and the risk of transmitting the disease was minimised.

“We also set up a network to support homes who were struggling to source food, launched a GM-wide recruitment campaign to ensure vacancies were filled, and introduced a range of financial measures to ensure the ongoing viability of care homes.

“We used every available resource locally and through Public Health England to support the care homes with their early management of people with symptoms.

“These figures recognise the hard work of all the care staff and the managers and owners in keeping the virus at bay, and the infection control teams, and we are very thankful to them for keeping some of Bury’s most vulnerable and frail residents safe and well.

“All these measures appear to have worked, but we cannot be complacent for one minute, and must continue the fight to beat back coronavirus.”