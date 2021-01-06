​Vaccinations top 3,000 in Bury as new Covid-19 vax centre opens

More of Bury’s most vulnerable residents are being protected from the potentially fatal coronavirus with the opening of a third local vaccination centre.

The Elizabethan Suite opened its doors for Covid-19 jabs last week, following the opening of vaccination centres at Bealey’s in Radcliffe and at Prestwich Walk-in Centre.

Around 3,000 local residents in priority groups have now had the first dose of the two-stage vaccine – and a fourth vaccination centre in Ramsbottom is due to open next week as the rollout continues in all parts of the borough.

Residents who are eligible for a Covid jab will be contacted by their GP – please do not contact your doctor’s surgery before then.

People who have had the first jab are reminded that they need to return for a second injection to be fully protected. Attend on the day you have been given – if this needs to change, your GP will contact you.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “This is just the good news that we need to cheer us up during the latest national lockdown. It means that more and more of our most elderly and vulnerable residents are being protected by the day from this deadly virus.

“While the arrival of a safe and effective vaccine is great news, we cannot let down our guard. It will take months for the vaccine to be rolled out to all age groups, and infection rates are rising across the land due to a variant of the virus which is more easily transmitted from one person to another.

“That’s why it’s vital that we follow the lockdown rules – stay at home to protect our NHS and save lives.”

Dr Jeffery Schryer, chair of NHS Bury CCG, added: “We are very happy that our vaccination sessions are going to well, which is tribute to the incredible work of staff in a very short space of time.

“These vaccinations will save lives, and I urge everyone who is eligible to have one. However, please wait to be contacted by your GP – don’t just show up or call your doctor’s surgery, as the staff are busy dealing with other patients.

“It will take several months to vaccinate everybody who is eligible, but everyone will receive their invitation from the NHS when it is their turn. We are vaccinating people in priority order according to national guidelines.

“The vaccinating of patients and carers in nursing and residential homes is also progressing rapidly across Bury as well.”