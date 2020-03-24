​New powers to close businesses who ignore Covid-19 advice

Environmental health, trading standards and licensing officers have been given new powers to close businesses or venues which ignore the Government’s orders to close.

A council spokesman said: “The Government’s advice is quite clear – people should stay at home, and businesses who are not providing essential services should close.

“We need to increase social distancing in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus and protect our NHS.

“Our enforcement staff are working and be assured that we will investigate allegations that businesses that are staying open against the official advice.”

If you are aware of any businesses or venues flouting the rules, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0345 4040 506.