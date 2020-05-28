​More items now accepted at Radcliffe recycling centre

Wood, rubble and scrap metal will be accepted from Saturday (30 May) at the household waste recycling centre in Radcliffe.

General waste (including small bulky items) and garden waste can also be taken to the Cemetery Road location as more sites and containers are gradually re-opened across Greater Manchester.

Social distancing measures will remain in place, and visitors must attend on the days set aside depending on whether their car registration plate is an odd or even number.

Please note: Every Street recycling centre in Bury remains closed.

Restrictions were introduced in April at recycling centres to protect residents and staff during the coronavirus pandemic and encourage people to stay at home during the lockdown and reduce social contact.

Recycling Centre Rules

Only 1 person allowed out of the vehicle

Please keep 2 metres apart at all times.

Cars and small vans only – No transit type vans and vehicles with trailers

No pedestrian access

SUEZ staff will not be able to help unload your vehicle

Please take proof of address with you such as your council tax bill, gas or electric bill to show you live in one of the 9 councils in Greater Manchester. You can show your bill on your mobile phone.

ANPR and CCTV are in operation, trade waste is not allowed.

Please expect to queue for longer than usual due to social distancing restrictions in place. Please make sure you don’t block access for other road users.

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment at Bury Council, said: “So far the people of Bury have acted very responsibly and there have been few problems reported at the recycling centres, which is why they can now take extra household waste in a safe manner as we gradually come out from lockdown.

“But we have not returned to normal yet, and restrictions are still in place in the meantime. Visitors should continue to follow the rules on when to go and what to take.”

For recycling centre opening times, go to https://recycleforgreatermanchester.com/recycling-centres-tips-opening-times

For details of what you can take to the tip, seehttps://recycleforgreatermanchester.com/what-do-i-do-with/