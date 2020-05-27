​Learn with us – without leaving your home!

Residents can sign up for a wide range of free online learning courses during the coronavirus lockdown.
Bury Adult Learning Service is offering the following courses, starting in June:
- Essential English
- Essential Maths
- Introduction to Health & Social Care
- Introduction to using Microsoft Teams
- Introduction to Improving your Keyboard Skills
- Introduction to Online Jobsearch
- Getting Started in Volunteering
- Holiday French
- Holiday Spanish
- Take the Mystery out of Spanish Grammar
To enrol, and for more information, call 0161 253 5772 and leave a message – one of our team will call you back. Or visit www.bury.gov.uk/adultlearning
