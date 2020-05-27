BURY AND ROCHDALE
HEALTHY RADIO

​Learn with us – without leaving your home!

May 27, 2020
Residents can sign up for a wide range of free online learning courses during the coronavirus lockdown.

Bury Adult Learning Service is offering the following courses, starting in June:

  • Essential English
  • Essential Maths
  • Introduction to Health & Social Care
  • Introduction to using Microsoft Teams
  • Introduction to Improving your Keyboard Skills
  • Introduction to Online Jobsearch
  • Getting Started in Volunteering
  • Holiday French
  • Holiday Spanish
  • Take the Mystery out of Spanish Grammar

To enrol, and for more information, call 0161 253 5772 and leave a message – one of our team will call you back. Or visit www.bury.gov.uk/adultlearning

Adam Clark
Community, COVID-19

