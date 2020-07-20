​Join a live webinar on Wednesday about the regeneration of Radcliffe

Bury Council is hosting a public consultation evening on Wednesday 22 July at 6pm on the strategic new vision for the regeneration of Radcliffe.

The event will take part online and will provide visitors the opportunity to hear presentations about proposals for the town and to pose questions of their own.

Visitors can register for the event via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/online-public-consultation-radcliffe-strategic-regeneration-framework-tickets-113321780496

The ‘strategic regeneration framework’ started in June and ends on 03 August at 5pm – the public is invited to comment and engage online at www.bury.gov.uk/radcllifferegeneration or in writing to due to the ongoing restrictions around public gatherings related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council appointed leading consultants to help develop a new vision, strategy and ‘route map’ to deliver a plan for Radcliffe that will attract investment in skills and jobs, the environment and civic/leisure facilities.

Every household in Radcliffe will receive a leaflet about the SRF, with details of how they can have their say during the consultation.

The SRF sets out proposals for the short, medium and long-term regeneration of the town to encourage investment and growth. Significantly, council investment will act as a lever to bring in investment from the private sector and support bids to the Government for more funding, providing certainty and confidence for investors

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury Council, said: “The council is responding to the public with a clear vision and strategy for Radcliffe. One which will underpin a prosperous and exciting future. We recognise too the challenges facing our high streets, particularly as we begin to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, making this document and the opportunity to comment on it, even more important.

“I look forward to hearing the views and ideas of our residents in Radcliffe. This will help us to be clear about the top priorities for Radcliffe and help shape where we focus our delivery of the plans.

“The council has already invested significantly in enhancing public realm across Radcliffe, redeveloping the Market and delivering the local flood defences and we will continue to engage with our partners, stakeholders to support our future ambitions for Radcliffe.”

Key areas identified in the plan include:

A central public hub – with retail, offices, civic space and cafes

New leisure facilities – to sit alongside the public hub and help improve people’s health

Refurbishment of Market Chambers building – providing flexible space for activities, community groups, and start-up businesses

Opening up the river – improving the river walkway and a new riverside public space

Focused retail strategy – for both the daytime and evening economy

Cultural initiatives – possibly a permanent base, and celebrating Radcliffe’s heritage;

Revised car parking strategy – with emphasis on sustainable travel such as public transport, walking and cycling

Public realm improvements – especially around the Piazza, civic spaces and key routes such as Blackburn Street

A new secondary school – news is expected shortly from the Government about the planned new secondary school. If approved, this will play a key role in improving educational attainment and providing a sense of pride in the town. It will also mean young people will not have to travel to schools outside the town

Housing – building a variety of new houses on brownfield land, including affordable homes for young families;

Infrastructure – including transport, digital technology to sustain economic growth and ‘green’ energy

Employment – to create job opportunities in the town centre, from small start-up businesses to larger employers

Councillor Rhyse Cathcart, deputy cabinet member for Radcliffe Regeneration, added: “Many residents have asked how we plan to ensure the plans are actually delivered on once the consultation has finished. We know that significant funding will be required to ensure that these projects are able to progress. Therefore, the local authority is looking at creating a Council Investment Fund to lever in outside funding to support major investment areas including Radcliffe town centre. In this way, we hope we will show we are dedicated to the delivery of these plans and not simply drawing them up.”