​Investment in new greener bin wagons

Bury’s ageing bin wagons are to be replaced with more efficient, reliable and greener vehicles.

Half of the 24-strong fleet is to be replaced to reduce the number of breakdowns and improve the service.

Bury’s binmen empty 123,500 bins a week, containing an average weekly total of1,125 tonnes of waste.

The investment was approved by the council’s cabinet last night (Wed 29 July) as part of a £10 million replacement programme for the council’s 200 vehicles.

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Our binmen have done magnificently during the coronavirus pandemic, keeping all four household bin collections going and dealing with much heavier weights than normal due to more people staying at home during the lockdown.

“Unfortunately, many of our vehicles are long past their best and becoming increasingly unreliable and expensive to maintain. Bin collections are a frontline service we all use, so we need to invest the money and maintain standards.

“Replacing these old vehicles with newer low emission ones will also contribute to our aim of making Bury a carbon-free borough.”