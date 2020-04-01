​Helping the homeless during the Covid-19 crisis

Rough sleepers and those classed as homeless are being helped to find accommodation and keep safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, cabinet member for finance and housing, said: “We’ve been working with the GMCA and MHCLG over the past two weeks to ensure our provision for rough sleepers is robust.

“All rough sleepers in our ABEN (A Bed Every Night) facility have been moved into their own secure and safe accommodation with support and health provision. We have also been sourcing independent temporary accommodation to support our rough sleepers when required and support the Government’s lockdown directive.”

The homeless service is still providing the same level of support and advice but by phone and email instead of face-to-face in order to reduce social contact.

Cllr O’Brien added: “Government legislation to suspend evictions and offer help with mortgages will reduce the number presenting as homeless and help us to continue to provide temporary accommodation to priority need customers.

“We have suspended our choice-based letting system to ensure we have greater access to accommodation for our homeless families and single people. We have also been engaging with our voluntary partners to provide support and via our local Bury Homelessness Partnership.”