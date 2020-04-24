​Health risks force Bury Council to unseal dog waste bins

The irresponsible behaviour of some pet owners has forced the council to unseal some of the borough’s dog waste bins.

Shortly after the Government lockdown, all litter and dog waste bins across the borough were sealed up so that the council could prioritise household waste collections. Many bins also had notices attached explaining that they were sealed because of COVID-19, and encouraged users to take their litter and dog waste home with them to dispose of in their grey bin.

While responsible dog owners have heeded this advice, unfortunately some dog walkers have ignored it and continued to deposit their pet’s waste on top of or next to the sealed bin, or even hung it in a tree or left it in the bushes.

As a result, bins in cemeteries, parks, on public rights of way and cycle paths (i.e. on routes that are well frequented by walkers, particularly dog walkers) will be re-opened as of today (Thursday 23 April).

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, said: “I’m very disappointed that we’ve had to take this decision, but we have been left with little choice due to the sheer ignorance and irresponsibility of some dog walkers. To be blunt, their cavalier attitude and stupidity is creating a health hazard that is entirely avoidable.”

He added: “At a time when we are putting a huge effort into collecting all four household waste bins, we do not need to be diverting our attention to deal with this problem. Anyone who has thrown their dog poo bag on the floor, left it next to the bin or in a bush rather than take it home – you have diverted resources away from other areas helping keep our residents safe!”