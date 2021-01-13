​Fond farewell to one of Bury Council’s longest-serving public servants

Mayoral PA Audrey French is taking a well-deserved early retirement after notching up an incredible 44 years of public service.

Bury resident Audrey joined the council in 1976 on leaving college as a shorthand typist, over the years moving up to become joint PA to the Leader of the Council and then to the Mayor in 2011.

Audrey, who retires today (Wed 13 Jan), said: “I have always been proud to work for Bury Council and working in the Mayor’s office has been an absolute pleasure – I feel very fortunate to have loved my job so much. I have always worked with such lovely people for which I’m very grateful and who I will miss.”

Audrey is looking forward to spending time in her garden and enjoying travelling and going on country walks with her husband Keith when coronavirus restrictions allow.

She is an active member at the Metro Christian Centre in Bury and is involved in regular church events including the annual youth camp, as well as playing guitar in the church band.

Lynne Ridsdale, the council’s deputy chief executive, said: “A huge thanks to Audrey from me, fellow staff and elected members, for her incredible contribution and a lifetime of public service. She has been a mainstay of the council for so many years and played a huge role in our civic leadership. I wish her the very best in her retirement and she leaves Bury with many friends and happy memories.”