​Equality matters – Bury Council praised as top LGBT+ employer Press release • Jan 30, 2020

Bury Council has again been named one of Britain’s best employers by LGBT+ campaign group Stonewall.

The council is at number 70 in Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers list, and is is one of just 20 organisations on its Top Trans Employers list 2020.

Bury is the fifth highest ranked council in the UK, and the only one from the North West to make the list.

In a further accolade, the council’s LGBT+ employee group was named the North West Network Group of the Year.

The list is compiled from submissions to the Workplace Equality Index, a tool used by employers to create inclusive workplaces.

The annual audit, now in its 16th year, is free to any employer to enter and this year a record 503 employers took part in the survey.

Councillor Jane Black, cabinet member for corporate affairs and HR, said: “We are delighted to have been included once more in Stonewall’s list of the best employers. We are committed to eradicating discrimination in all areas, and we are glad to see that our efforts are being recognised nationally.

“It’s a testament to all the good work done within the council in respect of LGBT+ equality, especially from our LGBT+ Employee Group.”

Staff member Louise Goldfinch was named by Stonewall last year as its North West Role model of the year.

She said: “Our employee group does an amazing amount of work to support LGBT+ employees and residents within Bury, as well as offering support to the wider LGBT+ community in Greater Manchester.

“The group plays a central role in organising the annual Bury Pride and events such as the IDAHOBIT flag raising, along with providing transgender awareness training to staff. We’re passionate about making a difference for LGBT+ employees and the wider community in Bury.”