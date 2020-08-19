​Deadline looming for businesses to receive a Covid-19 grant

Businesses in Bury are being urged to apply for a Covid-19 grant before the deadline closes on 28 August.

Bury Council has distributed £38.2 million in support to more than 3,000 local companies, but think that a number of firms may be eligible but have not yet been in touch or responded to calls.

So far the council has made payments of £10k to 2,924 firms in Bury and 359 payments of £25k. It has also awarded discretionary grants of £1.6 million to 237 companies.

Councillor David Jones, cabinet member for communities and emergency planning, said: “We’re determined to support our local businesses through this crisis and ensure that they can thrive as we come out of lockdown. We want everyone who is entitled to financial help to get it, so don’t miss out – act now before the deadline.”

Firms who have not yet applied for a grant can check to see if they are eligible here: https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15257