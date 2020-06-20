​Council calls on Government to support “summer schools” plan

Bury’s education bosses have turned their attention to pupils returning to the classroom in the coming weeks as all pupils look to make up for lost time in the classroom.

From Monday, years reception, 1, 6, 10 and 12 will return to the classroom to join the key worker children who have never been away from school.

Bury Council has been working on a borough-wide summer school programme that will offer opportunities for learning as well as providing vital emotional and practical support. Yesterday’s annnoucement saw the Government pledge a new billion pound teaching programme to support youngsters who have not had any face to face learning since March.

The council’s deputy leader Cllr Tamoor Tariq has written to education minister Gavin Williamson highlighting Bury’s plans for summer school provision.

The letter says,

“Our determination is to both sustain our young, and to feed their desire for learning and skills. Our resources, however, are incomplete; and we do need the Government’s help.

We are setting a robust and achieveable recovery programme for education and training and we would welcome you, or your officials, to visit us in Bury and see aspects of this work.

“We seek to transform the life chances of children from Ramsbottom to Radcliffe; from Prestwich to Unsworth. And in doing so to significantly contribute to our regeneration ambitions for Bury.”