​Coronavirus testing must be reserved for people with symptoms says health bosses

Health bosses are urgently appealing to local people to only request a coronavirus test if they have symptoms to ensure tests are available for those that really need them.

Rising demand for coronavirus testing is a national issue, and in response to this Bury has stepped up additional testing capacity locally with teams working hard to test as many symptomatic people as possible.

Unfortunately, many people who have no symptoms are coming along to Bury’s two walk-through testing centres, resulting in long queues and a lengthy wait for people who genuinely need a test on that day.

The symptoms of coronavirus are a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, Bury Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We are doing our very best to ensure people get a test when they need one, but capacity is limited. Our local testing sites at Mosses and Chesham have been overwhelmed by demand since the opened last week, leading to understandable frustration.

“It’s really important that only people who have symptoms turn at the centres. If you don’t have symptoms, please don’t request a test; this creates a bottleneck in our already pressured system and unnecessary delays for people that really need one.

“There are people with symptoms who cannot return to work and students that cannot return to class until they are sure that they don’t have the virus to avoid passing it on. Getting a test is the only way for them to know.”

She added: “We are looking to create additional capacity in locally managed and nationally managed sites in Bury over coming weeks but, if demand continues in this way, we may have to convert the local testing sites into booked appointments only.”

For the latest date information on testing availability in Bury and further afield, visit: https://www.bury.gov.uk/coronavirus-testing or call 0161 253 5515, 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays).

Walk-through testing centres

Open 10am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, located at:

The Mosses Centre, Cecil Street, Bury BL9 0SB

Chesham Fold, 95 Chesham Fold Road, Bury BL9 6JZ

At busy times, there may be a wait, and if demand is very high people may be asked to consider other testing options. Additional sites are due to open soon. There is insufficient capacity in laboratories nationally to enable us to open all of the sites that we had planned to, and we are working with the national team to enable the maximum availability of testing for people in the borough.

Drive-through testing site

At Waterfold Business Park, Bury BL9 7BR. You must request an appointment to be tested at this site: https://www.bury.gov.uk/coronavirus-testing

Mobile testing unit

Located at Foundry Street, Bury BL9 7AZ between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 September. You must book an appointment in advance: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Regional testing sites / requesting a home testing kit