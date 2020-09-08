​Bury launches new online suicide prevention training

In support of World Suicide Prevention Day 2020 on Thursday (10 Sep), Bury Council is launching a free online Suicide Prevention Training course.

The course was initially delivered in a training room but, due to Covid-19, expert trainers from the Voluntary Community Sector have now developed an online version.

The course is aimed at anyone working or volunteering in Bury who would benefit from understanding more about suicide prevention. The course will give an insight into suicide nationally and locally, help you to identify those at risk of suicide and look at useful and practical ways to support those who may be feeling suicidal.

The course will be delivered on 10 September at 10am and 2pm, via Zoom.

To book a place, email info@earlybreak.co.uk

If you can’t make this date, future course dates will be scheduled, so send an email to register your interest.

The initiative has been backed by the Mayor of Bury, Councillor Tim Pickstone, who chose Bury Samaritans as the main beneficiary of his Mayoral Charity Appeal this year.

“The Samaritans do a tremendous job in supporting people through very difficult times,” he said. “The Covid-19 pandemic has added to the strain felt by many, whether they are worried about their job, finances, or simply not being able to reach out to friends. It is more important than ever to mark World Suicide Prevention Day and this course will help to give people a good understanding of suicide prevention and how they can support others.”

There were 12 suicides in Bury in 2019, and 20 in 2018.

Last year, Bury Samaritans took 12,017 calls, spent 2,569 hours on the phone and dealt with 10,094 emails.

Terry Holland, lead trainer from Bury Samaritans, said: “The course is available free of charge and is a great opportunity for Bury people to increase their awareness of suicide and learn practical tools to help those at risk of suicide.”

If someone needs help Samaritan’s volunteers are always there, whatever you are going through, people can call for free on 116 123, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. https://www.samaritans.org/

In addition, the Greater Manchester ‘Shining A Light on Suicide’ campaign provides advice and resources for anyone feeling suicidal, support if you are concerned about someone and bereavement support. More information is on the website https://www.shiningalightonsuicide.org.uk/home/

As part of the campaign the Greater Manchester Suicide Bereavement Information Service was launched. It is available to support anyone bereaved or affected by suicide. It is a confidential information phone and email service. Visit the website for more information https://greater-manchester-bereavement-service.org.uk/