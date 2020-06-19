​Bury Community Hubs extend support to more people

Bury Community Hubs are extending support to help people who are isolating due to the NHS Track and Trace programme.

People who cannot get food and medicine delivered from a friend or family member are the aim target of this new scheme. So far more than 800 volunteers and 90 staff at the Hubs have between them have helped more than 2,000 households in Bury with shopping or medicine during the pandemic.

If you are contacted by the test and trace scheme you must self-isolate for 14 days.

The Community Hubs are also available for those who live alone, looking for a friendly voice to give them a call in these troubling times.

Councillor David Jones, cabinet member for communities and emergency planning, said: “Our volunteers have been doing a fantastic job during the crisis to get essential food and medicines to people who are shielding and wouldn’t be able to get them in any other way.

“Now there are new groups of people who we know may need our help too, particularly those who have been asked by the NHS to self-isolate if they are identified as having come into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

“I know it’s a tough ask for anyone to self-isolate if they may have been exposed to the virus, but for people who don’t have the support of nearby friends or family it could prove difficult to get shopping or medication.

“So I’m very pleased our volunteers and community hubs will be able to step in, support people who are self-isolating, and help ensure we can break the chain of transmission.”