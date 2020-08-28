​Ask author Lesley Pearse on her virtual tour.

Bury Libraries invite you to join a virtual author tour with Lesley Pearse on Thursday 24 September at 7pm on their Facebook live platform.

The popular British author is working with Libraries Connected to promote her new book “Liar”. In a Shepherd’s Bush bedsit, Amelia White dreams of being a reporter, but the closest she’s come is selling advertising in the local paper. But one fateful day she stumbles on a shocking scoop, discovering a murder victim among the rubbish near her home. When the police and reporters descend, Amelia is horrified at the assumptions made and lies soon to be spread about this poor young woman.

More details will be available soon on Bury Libraries Facebook page. However, fans of Lesley Pearse are invited to send in questions which can be put to her on the evening – email your questions, with your name and town, to S.E.Howell@bury.gov.uk

All the details are at the library’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/burylibraries