Three people taken to hospital after fire in Littleborough

Three people have been taken to hospital following a fire in Littleborough.

Emergency services were called to Golden Star on Todmorden Road shortly after 9.30 am this morning.

North West Ambulance Service said, they “mobilised several resources to the scene including 2 ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and members of a hazardous area response team (HART).”

NWAS also confirmed one person was treated at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police have closed Todmorden Road and are on scene supporting Ambulance and Fire service colleagues.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said:

“At around 9.30am on Monday 15 February four fire engines from Rochdale, Littleborough and Chadderton fire stations were called to reports of a fire in a home on Todmorden Road in Littleborough.

“Crews arrived quickly at the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a smoke curtain to extinguish the fire.

“Four people were out of the building before the fire service arrived. They were taken to hospital by colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service.

“Fire crews remain at the scene.”

More to follow in our live blog below…

(Lead Image Credit: Sam E Pilling)